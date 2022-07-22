The Tasting Workshop: Blending 1817

to

Albemarle CiderWorks 2545 Rural Ridge Lane, North Garden, Virginia 22959

Welcome to another round of The Tasting Workshop. Each Workshop will feature a new theme that we hope will help our CiderFriends discover new perspectives and experiences with pomme beverages. This month's theme is Blending!

Join us Friday, July 22nd from 6-7:30 pm!

What is Blending?

Once collected apple juice is typically blended, allowing the cidermaker to craft the specific levels of tannin, sugar, and acidity desired for the final product. Tonight, test your skill at recreating our 1817 blend from a 200-year-old recipe, or make something completely new!

Join cidermaker Chuck and drinks professional and educator, Kylie Britt of Teacher's Pet Nat, for a night of cider experimentation!

Tickets include:

> samples of Virginia Hewe's Crab, Harrison, Winesap, and 1817 ciders

> guided tasting and blending walkthrough by Kylie

> Q&A with master, cidermaker Chuck Shelton

> time and guidance in creating your own, unique blend!

Info

Albemarle CiderWorks 2545 Rural Ridge Lane, North Garden, Virginia 22959
Education & Learning, Food & Drink Event, Workshops
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - The Tasting Workshop: Blending 1817 - 2022-07-22 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The Tasting Workshop: Blending 1817 - 2022-07-22 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The Tasting Workshop: Blending 1817 - 2022-07-22 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Tasting Workshop: Blending 1817 - 2022-07-22 18:00:00 ical
May/June 22

Events

View more
Newsletter-May/June

Most Popular