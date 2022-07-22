The Tasting Workshop: Blending 1817

Welcome to another round of The Tasting Workshop. Each Workshop will feature a new theme that we hope will help our CiderFriends discover new perspectives and experiences with pomme beverages. This month's theme is Blending!

Join us Friday, July 22nd from 6-7:30 pm!

What is Blending?

Once collected apple juice is typically blended, allowing the cidermaker to craft the specific levels of tannin, sugar, and acidity desired for the final product. Tonight, test your skill at recreating our 1817 blend from a 200-year-old recipe, or make something completely new!

Join cidermaker Chuck and drinks professional and educator, Kylie Britt of Teacher's Pet Nat, for a night of cider experimentation!

Tickets include:

> samples of Virginia Hewe's Crab, Harrison, Winesap, and 1817 ciders

> guided tasting and blending walkthrough by Kylie

> Q&A with master, cidermaker Chuck Shelton

> time and guidance in creating your own, unique blend!