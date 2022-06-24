The Tasting Workshop: Arkansas Black Vertical

This month we are excited to debut a new, monthly cider series: The Tasting Workshop. Each Workshop will feature a new theme that we hope will help our CiderFriends discover new perspectives and experiences with pomme beverages. This month's theme is Vertical!

What is a Vertical?

A vertical tasting is a tasting of different vintages of one particular wine...or in this case cider! We're pulling some vintage ciders from our Library to offer an adventurous exploration of single-varietal, Arkansas Black ciders dating back to 2013!

Join cidermaker Chuck and drinks professional and educator, Kylie Britt of Teacher's Pet Nat, for a night of cider exploration!

Tickets include:

> minimum 5 vintages of Arkansas Black cider

> guided tasting and info by Kylie

> Q&A with master, cidermaker Chuck Shelton

Info

