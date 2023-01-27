Taste of Art Featuring Starr Hill Brewery

Join Starr Hill Brewery in VMFA’s Best Café for a sampling of offerings from this Virginia-based brewery, including Storied Strings Lager, the special beer in celebration of the museum’s exhibition “Storied Strings: The Guitar in American Art”. Follow your tasting with a visit to the exhibition to see “Jessie with Guitar” (1957), the painting by eminent American artist Thomas Hart Benton (1889–1975) featured on Storied Strings Lager’s eye-catching can. Beer is available for adults ages 21+ with ID.