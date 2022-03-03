Tap Into Virginia Opera

Harrison Opera House 160 W. Virginia Beach Blvd, Virginia 23510

Virginia Opera’s annual beer tasting event is back and if you love beer, this is the event for you!

Join us Thursday, March 3rd for a thirsty Thursday happy hour at the Harrison Opera House in Norfolk! We’ll be here from 5:30 to 8:30 pm tasting local beers, ciders, and spirits while enjoying delicious food by Prime Eats.

Get your group together and purchase your ticket* today! Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. There are limited spots available and this event is sure to sell out!

Purchase your ticket at vaopera.org/beer or call the box office at 866.673.7282.

Proof of COVID vaccination or a negative test is required.

Due to ABC regulations, ticket holders must be 21 years of age to purchase or consume alcoholic beverages. Proper identification is required.

*Your ticket includes unlimited tastings and food.

Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink Event
866.673.7282
