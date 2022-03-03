Tap Into Virginia Opera

Virginia Opera’s annual beer tasting event is back and if you love beer, this is the event for you!

Join us Thursday, March 3rd for a thirsty Thursday happy hour at the Harrison Opera House in Norfolk! We’ll be here from 5:30 to 8:30 pm tasting local beers, ciders, and spirits while enjoying delicious food by Prime Eats.

Get your group together and purchase your ticket* today! Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. There are limited spots available and this event is sure to sell out!

Purchase your ticket at vaopera.org/beer or call the box office at 866.673.7282.

Proof of COVID vaccination or a negative test is required.

Due to ABC regulations, ticket holders must be 21 years of age to purchase or consume alcoholic beverages. Proper identification is required.

*Your ticket includes unlimited tastings and food.