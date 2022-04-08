The Symphony Orchestra highlights powerful contemporary music by female composers. The program includes works by Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Caroline Shaw and JUNO Award-winning composer Vivian Fung, whose new Concerto for Trumpet was co-commissioned by the Shenandoah Conservatory Symphony Orchestra and will feature special guest soloist and Assistant Professor of Trumpet Mary Elizabeth Bowden.
Armstrong Concert Hall 702 University Drive, Virginia 22601
