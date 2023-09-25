Swings Fore Smiles Golf Tournament

to

Cavalier Golf & Yacht Club 1052 Cardinal Rd , Virginia Beach, Virginia 23451

Enjoy a day on the links surrounded by beautiful water views while raising money to support our Promise Heroes. Fee includes: golf, cart, boxed lunch, on course contests, beverages, post golf awards, BBQ and more!

Chartway Promise Foundation provides medically fragile children and then families memorable experiences that bring joy, hope and smiles. We partner with a dozen companion charities, many of which support pediatric cancer patients. Many of the Promise Heroes we serve are pediatric cancer survivors; from leukemia, lymphoma, brain tumors and even ovarian cancer, we have seen children of all ages suffer from this disease. That’s why we are going all in for September, Pediatric Cancer Awareness month, to create our largest fundraising impact, and A Night for Hope (our cocktail party and auction) and Swings for Smiles Golf Tournament are pivotal in these efforts.

Info

Cavalier Golf & Yacht Club 1052 Cardinal Rd , Virginia Beach, Virginia 23451
Charity & Fundraisers, Sports
17577934853
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Swings Fore Smiles Golf Tournament - 2023-09-25 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Swings Fore Smiles Golf Tournament - 2023-09-25 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Swings Fore Smiles Golf Tournament - 2023-09-25 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Swings Fore Smiles Golf Tournament - 2023-09-25 11:00:00 ical
Valentine Subscribe

Events

View more
Newsletter-June23

Most Popular