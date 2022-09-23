Sweet Bitter Blues | A Conversation with Authors Phil Wiggins & Frank Matheis

Please join us as the Library hosts authors Phil Wiggins and Frank Matheis in a conversation about Sweet Bitter Blues, a compelling and personal narrative about the Piedmont blues scene in the Washington, D.C., area. Many of the region’s best-known traditional bluesmen and women had deep roots in Virginia, including Flora Molton, Archie Edwards, and Wiggins’s long-time musical partner, John Cephas. Audience members will also be treated to a performance of Piedmont blues by Wiggins, a widely acknowledged master of the Piedmont style and a blues harmonica legend.

A reception opens this evening at 5:15 PM, followed by the program at 6:00 PM and a book signing at 7:15 PM.

Free parking is available underneath the Library at 800 East Broad Street.

This is a free event. Registration is required.