The Swanky pub is an immersive retro cocktail experience where you will step into the world of MADMEN filled with booze, broads & wise guys. Join our High-energy interactive Show and enjoy our delicious signature drinks while watching a variety of risque cabaret acts, all with a fun Vegas vibe. Popping up in Richmond on August 12th

FOR ONE NIGHT ONLY!

TICKETS: https://www.eventbrite.com/.../the-swanky-pub-tickets...

VISIT: https://theswankypub.yolasite.com/

RESERVATIONS ARE LIMITED AND WILL SELL OUT!

*Themed attire optional

Richmond VA 1 Richmond , Virginia 23221
Comedy, Food & Drink Event, Theater & Dance
