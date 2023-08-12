The Swanky pub is an immersive retro cocktail experience where you will step into the world of MADMEN filled with booze, broads & wise guys. Join our High-energy interactive Show and enjoy our delicious signature drinks while watching a variety of risque cabaret acts, all with a fun Vegas vibe. Popping up in Richmond on August 12th
FOR ONE NIGHT ONLY!
TICKETS: https://www.eventbrite.com/.../the-swanky-pub-tickets...
VISIT: https://theswankypub.yolasite.com/
RESERVATIONS ARE LIMITED AND WILL SELL OUT!
*Themed attire optional