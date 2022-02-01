A Film of the Richmond Environmental Film Festival

Do you know the back story behind the food on your table? Come to The Robins Nature Center at Maymont for a screening of “Sustainable,” a documentary that investigates the economic and environmental instability of America’s food system. The film profiles Marty Travis, a seventh-generation farmer who transforms his farm and pioneers the sustainable food movement in Chicago, along with other experts. After the screening, stay for a panel discussion and Q&A. The event is free, as part of the 12th Annual Richmond Environmental Film Festival.

For questions, contact the Richmond Environmental Film Festival.

About RVA EFF

The Richmond Environmental Film Festival showcases films that raise awareness of environmental issues relevant to the Richmond region, our nation, and our planet.

Program parking is available at The Robins Nature Center. Please meet outside the front doors of The Robins Nature Center.

Safety precautions will be in place. Masks are recommended for all attendees while indoors.