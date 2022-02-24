Suspense & the Stradivarius with Brendan Slocumb

Professional violinist and author, Brendan Slocumb’s debut thriller The Violin Conspiracy follows Ray McMillian, a Black man with an incredible talent, but an unpromising future, who discovers his grandfather’s fiddle is a priceless Stradivarius and– against all expectations– takes the classical music world by storm. Until, that is, his violin is stolen and he receives a $5 million ransom note. Slocumb will discuss his book and perform on his own violin along with the Annandale Symphony Orchestra's String Ensemble.

"The Violin Conspiracy reminds all of us that dreams are worth pursuing, no matter the obstacles in front of us." - Misty Copeland, author of Life in Motion, and principal dancer, American Ballet Theatre.

This event is part of Fall for the Book's spring Pop-Up Lit Night series. For more information, and for our full schedule, visit: https://fallforthebook.org/schedule/