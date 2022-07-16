Super Saturday at Organic Krush

Organic Krush 3406 Pump Rd. unit #4 and #5, Virginia 23233

To celebrate the opening of Organic Krush’s very first brick & mortar in Charlottesville, the restaurant will hold a “Super Saturday” Event on Saturday, July 16. The first 100 guests will receive an eco-conscience gift bag filled with Krush goodies! Organic Krush has partnered with The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank for a Give Back Partnership where Organic Krush gives $1 back to the food bank for every Krush Classic purchased, starting July 11 through September.

Food & Drink Event, Health & Wellness
