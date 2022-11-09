"Sunrise to Sunset' Artist Reception

ARTfactory to Showcase 18 Nova Plein Air Artists in Upcoming Group Exhibit “Sunrise to Sunset”

Exhibit dates: November 9-December 17, 2022

Artist Reception:

November 12, 6 pm-8 pm

(9419 Battle St, Manassas, Free & open to the public)

RSVP Here: Tinyurl.com/NPAAReception

Sunrise to Sunset

Sunrise to Sunset is a group art exhibition featuring over 40 plein air paintings by 18 local artists from the Nova Plein Air Artists (NPAA) group. “En plein air”, or plein air painting, is a 19th century French expression that means “in the open air” and it is the act of painting outdoors. One of the most intriguing experiences of plein air “paint-outs” is witnessing the stunning sunrise and sunset on-site, in real time in a particular landscape. In this exhibit, each painting on display features a sunrise or sunset from a specific NPAA “paint-out” event, or individual member “paint-out” session. The NPAA members visit a variety of beautiful Virginia locations for their “paint-out” sessions, such as Walney Pond, The Potomac River, and Seven Oaks Lavender Farm. In addition to familiar Virginia scenery, some of the paintings also transport the viewer to areas outside of Virginia such as the beautiful Outer Banks of North Carolina and the landscapes of Maine.

About Nova Plein Air Artists

Founded in 2016, Nova Plein Air Artists (NPAA) was formed when two artists wished to explore the idea of painting outdoors. Since then, NPAA has evolved into a creative network of local artists committed to painting weekly at organized “paint-outs.” Plein air locations are chosen for their diversity in landscape and local geography, varying from parks to rustic farms, vineyards, and urban settings within the Northern Virginia and Greater Washington, DC area. NPAA’s members, many of whom are also painters of other subjects such as still life, genre, and portraiture, actively participate in plein air competitions and gallery shows throughout the year.

Participating Artists

Anne Alden, Laura Bollettino, Amelia Cheuk, Lynn Cothern, Paula Cottrell, Marisol Coy, Maureen Guillot, Layla Gray, Peggy Hymel, Anne Meagher-Cook, Theresa Miller,

Marilyn Miyamoto, Rachel Garcia Palmer, Pat Heineman, Christine Raymond, Tracy Burk,

Vicky Zhou, Irmeli Ylinen

Contact

ARTfactory, Gallery Director: Jordan Exum | jexum@virginiaARTfactory.org | 703-330-2787

Gallery Hours: Monday-Saturday, 10 am – 5 pm | 9419 Battle St, Manassas, VA 20110

VirginiaARTfactory.org/manassas-art-gallery | Instagram: @virginiaartfactory

Attachments: Laura Bollettino, “Day is Done”, Oil, 12" x 16", Available.