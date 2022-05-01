Sunday Sounds & Sippin' at Virginia Beer Co.

The Virginia Beer Company 401 Second Street , Virginia 23185

Wind down for the week in The Edge District! Featuring live music and rotating food trucks every weekend at The Virginia Beer Company. The brewery is open from 12-9 pm every Sunday with fresh taps flowing, the beer fridge ready to stock your fridge, daily food truck specials, and live music from 2-5 pm.

Info

Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink Event
757-378-2903
