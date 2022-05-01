Wind down for the week in The Edge District! Featuring live music and rotating food trucks every weekend at The Virginia Beer Company. The brewery is open from 12-9 pm every Sunday with fresh taps flowing, the beer fridge ready to stock your fridge, daily food truck specials, and live music from 2-5 pm.
Sunday Sounds & Sippin' at Virginia Beer Co.
to
The Virginia Beer Company 401 Second Street , Virginia 23185
The Virginia Beer Company 401 Second Street , Virginia 23185
Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink Event