SummerSounds Concert Series

Harris Pavilion, 9201 Center St.

Mark your calendar for the upcoming Summer Sounds concert series!

Each year, the ARTfactory, in partnership with Micron Technology Foundation, the City of Manassas and the Harris Pavilion (9201 Center St.) offers a series of free concerts. The popular concerts are scheduled on Saturday evenings throughout the summer. Bring your chairs, blankets, and picnics to enjoy these concerts with your friends and neighbors!

All concerts at the Harris Pavilion – 6:30 pm – Rain or Shine!

SummerSounds is partially supported by the Virginia Commission for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.

2022 Schedule

July 9

La Unica (Fusion/Irish Folk/Latin)

July 23

Sol Roots (Soul/Funk/Rock)

August 13

Lil’ Maceo (Funk/Jazz/Blues)

August 20

Shenandoah Run (Folk)

September 3

Quimbao Latin Band (Salsa/Merengue/Cumbia)

About the ARTfactory:

The ARTfactory was founded in 1984 by a group of artists and art lovers with the goal of enriching the quality of life in the Northern Virginia region. In 2002, the ARTfactory relocated to the Hopkins Candy Factory building in Manassas and has become the cornerstone of the downtown arts community. Currently, we offer an art gallery, theatre arts, visual arts education, dance classes, Arts on the Go™, summer camps and SummerSounds Concert Series. Visit www.VirginiaARTfactory.org/calendar for more info.