Summer SOULstice ft. Terra Firma & Jarreau Williams

Soul is returning to the stage as Jammin Java hosts a comeback of live R&B music featuring three artists from the DMV. Terra Firma and Jarreau Williams will be co-headlining the “Summer SOULstice” show on August 4th with special guest Abigail Furr.

Tickets are available for purchase at https://www.jamminjava.com/shows/terra-firma-jarreau-williams/. Those who buy tickets and send a screenshot image of their purchase or receipt to terrafirmatheband@gmail.com by August 4th by 7pm EST will be entered into a raffle to win exclusive prizes.