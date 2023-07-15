Join us for a Summer outdoor shindig with live music, food, and activities!

Get the whole family and your crew together for a good ole fashioned summer social, good food, good music and good friends in the shady grove.

We will have a summer dinner buffet and cash bar, live music by the Rainmakers bringing you classic hits from the 50's to today,

LIVE birds of Prey exhibit with owls, falcons and exotic birds to experience up close and personal,

fun creative projects hosted by Paint It Orange,face painting, and lawn games.

Summer Shindig Dinner

​$55.00 per person (taxes and gratuities not included)

$25.00 per child under 10 (taxes and gratuities not included)

Your ticket includes your Buffet Dinner, live music, Earthquest bird exhibit, lawn games and free face painting.

A cash bar will be available with wine, local beer and specialty drinks to order.

Lemonade, Ice tea, coffee and water will be included in your buffet meal.