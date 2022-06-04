Summer Saturdays

Gunston Hall 10709 Gunston Road, Lorton, Virginia 22079

Explore history in different ways with this drop-in summer program. Each Saturday will have a host of different activities around a different theme. Savor history, dig in the dirt, and play games as we learn about the 18th century at Gunston Hall. This event repeats every Saturday during the summer months; June, July, and August at 11am-4pm. Included with general admission.

Education & Learning, History, Kids & Family
7035509220
