The Salem Band Boosters is proud to present the annual Summer Music Games of Southwest Virginia on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 7:00PM located at the Salem Stadium, located at 1008 Texas St. Salem, Virginia.

The 2022 Summer Music Games, returning after two years, will host four world class corps from Drum Corps International. Performances by the Santa Clara Vanguard - Santa Clara, CA, Colts - Dubuque, IA, Pacific Crest - Diamond Bar, CA and Carolina Crown - Fort Mill, SC will provide a heart pounding musical experience.

Ticket prices range from $25 - $35 and will increase $5 on the day of the event. Group ticket sales will receive 10% off Reserved Tickets with groups purchasing 20 or more tickets. Advance purchase only; order online and apply discount code GRP20 at checkout. For groups larger than 40, please call the CrownTickets.com ticket hotline at 1-888-547-6478, opt 2 to order.

Drum Corps International (DCI) celebrities its 50th Anniversary this year. The mission of DCI is to bring the life-enriching benefits and enjoyment of marching music performing arts to more people worldwide and create a stage for participating organizations to engage in education, competition, entertainment, and the promotion of individual growth.

This event is the primary fund-raiser for The Pride of Salem Marching Band. Profits from sponsorships, advertising, donations and show tickets are used to fund the many activities of the Salem High School Band programs. For more information or to purchase tickets for the event, please visit. www.dci.org/events/2022-summer-music-games-of-southwest-virginia