Summer Magic Hour Tour

Spend a summer evening with an after-hours guided tour of Shirley’s first-floor interiors! Then, enjoy a beer or a glass of wine and light hors d'oeuvres on the riverside portico as the sun begins to set on the James River. A second beer or glass of wine can be purchased during your visit if interested.

For individuals who will not be drinking or underage guests, tickets are $35.00 per person.

Please be prepared to show a valid ID. Must be 21 years or older to be served alcohol.

Tours are offered on Friday and Saturday evenings on select dates. Please visit www.historicshirley.com/calendar to confirm availability.

Please call 804-829-5121 or email info@historicshirley.com to inquire about booking as a private event.