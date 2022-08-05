Summer Magic Hour Tour

to

Historic Shirley 501 Shirley Plantation Road, Charles City County, Virginia 23030

Spend a summer evening with an after-hours guided tour of Shirley’s first-floor interiors! Then, enjoy a beer or a glass of wine and light hors d'oeuvres on the riverside portico as the sun begins to set on the James River. A second beer or glass of wine can be purchased during your visit if interested.

For individuals who will not be drinking or underage guests, tickets are $35.00 per person.

Please be prepared to show a valid ID. Must be 21 years or older to be served alcohol.

Tours are offered on Friday and Saturday evenings on select dates. Please visit www.historicshirley.com/calendar to confirm availability.

Please call 804-829-5121 or email info@historicshirley.com to inquire about booking as a private event.

Info

Historic Shirley 501 Shirley Plantation Road, Charles City County, Virginia 23030
Food & Drink Event, History, House+Garden
804-829-5121
to
Google Calendar - Summer Magic Hour Tour - 2022-08-05 17:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Summer Magic Hour Tour - 2022-08-05 17:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Summer Magic Hour Tour - 2022-08-05 17:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Summer Magic Hour Tour - 2022-08-05 17:30:00 ical
May/June 22

Events

View more
Newsletter-May/June

Most Popular