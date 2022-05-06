Summer Kickoff Concert

Music under the stars at Maymont – what a way to kick off summer! Pack a portable chair or picnic blanket and spread out on the spacious Carriage House Lawn and get ready to groove to timeless hits by Three Sheets to the Wind, America’s favorite Yacht Rock band. With plenty of open space for singing, dancing and social distancing, let the band transport you to the 70s and 80s, after a rocking set by Tom Petty tribute band, Full Moon Fever. Between sets, watch the sun set over the rolling hills of Maymont, and enjoy tasty food truck cuisine and alcohol, available for purchase during the concert. All proceeds benefit Maymont.

Special VIP Zone:

Enjoy an exclusive space with tables and chairs, complimentary hot dogs, veggie dogs, and fries, a dedicated cash bar and a reserved restroom trailer. For guests 21+ only.

Additional Information

Maymont closes at 4pm. Concert admission begins at 6pm through the Hampton Street Gate entrance by the Historic Estate parking lot. The music starts at 7pm. Last call is 9:45pm.

Event parking is available at the Historic Estate Entrance and The Robins Nature Center in addition to street parking. The Farm entrance and lot will be closed for the event.

Guests are welcome to bring a small umbrella, chair, blanket and an unopened bottle of water. No tents, dogs or coolers allowed.

Safety precautions will be in place.

Proceeds benefit Maymont. Ticket purchases are non-refundable, except in the case that Maymont cancels the event. This is a rain or shine event.