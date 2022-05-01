"Summer in the Garden" - Call for Entries @ Crossroads Art Center

Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden 1800 Lakeside Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23228

Crossroads Art Center is pleased to announce the call for entries for its upcoming show "Summer in the Garden", to be held at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden. All images submitted will be shown and for sale online. A select few, approximately 50, will be show live at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden.

Submission and Exhibition Details:

Call for Entries:  May 1 - 23, 2022

Artists Notified by: Monday, May 23, 2022 via Email

Artwork Drop Off : May 24-25, 2022 by Noon.

Exhibition Opening: Wednesday, June 1, 2022

Exhibition End Date: Wednesday, August 31, 2022

For more information on how to submit your artwork, please visit us online at crossroadsartcenter.com

Info

Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden 1800 Lakeside Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23228
Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning, House+Garden
Google Calendar - "Summer in the Garden" - Call for Entries @ Crossroads Art Center - 2022-05-01 08:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - "Summer in the Garden" - Call for Entries @ Crossroads Art Center - 2022-05-01 08:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - "Summer in the Garden" - Call for Entries @ Crossroads Art Center - 2022-05-01 08:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - "Summer in the Garden" - Call for Entries @ Crossroads Art Center - 2022-05-01 08:00:00 ical
Subscribe-Jan/Feb

Events

View more
Subscribe-March/April

Most Popular