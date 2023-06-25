Come join Williamsburg Premium Outlets in welcoming 60 artists and craftsmen from around our area. Spend the day shopping the outlet stores for namebrand deals and the marketplace for those perfect one-of-a-kind, handmade items, art pieces, and local authors with their newest books.
Summer Artisan Market
to
Williamsburg Premium Outlets 5715-62A Richmond Road, Williamsburg, Virginia 23188
Williamsburg Premium Outlets 5715-62A Richmond Road, Williamsburg, Virginia 23188
Art & Exhibitions, Crafts, Markets
May 4, 2023