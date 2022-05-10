Student Webinar: Virginia in the 20th Century: Fighting Jim Crow

to

Virginia Museum of History & Culture 428 North Boulevard , City of Richmond, Virginia 23220

Join the VMHC Education team for our upcoming webinar “Virginia in the 20th Century: Fighting Jim Crow.” (Recommended for Upper Elementary Students & Above)

How did Black Americans fight against Jim Crow during the 20th century? From Richmond neighborhoods to Farmville classrooms, this program explores how resistance to Jim Crow laws and stereotypes varied across time and place. Students will examine photography and ephemera from the VMHC collections to understand how Black activists worked across a century. Special focus will be paid to dual economies, Black men's service in WWII, and legal action in the Civil Rights Movement.

This program is part of our Primary Source of the Month student webinar series. All programs are held from 10:00am to 10:45am.

Info

Virginia Museum of History & Culture 428 North Boulevard , City of Richmond, Virginia 23220
Festivals & Fairs
8043401800
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Student Webinar: Virginia in the 20th Century: Fighting Jim Crow - 2022-05-10 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Student Webinar: Virginia in the 20th Century: Fighting Jim Crow - 2022-05-10 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Student Webinar: Virginia in the 20th Century: Fighting Jim Crow - 2022-05-10 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Student Webinar: Virginia in the 20th Century: Fighting Jim Crow - 2022-05-10 10:00:00 ical
May/June 22

Events

View more
Newsletter-May/June

Most Popular