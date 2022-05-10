Student Webinar: Virginia in the 20th Century: Fighting Jim Crow

Join the VMHC Education team for our upcoming webinar “Virginia in the 20th Century: Fighting Jim Crow.” (Recommended for Upper Elementary Students & Above)

How did Black Americans fight against Jim Crow during the 20th century? From Richmond neighborhoods to Farmville classrooms, this program explores how resistance to Jim Crow laws and stereotypes varied across time and place. Students will examine photography and ephemera from the VMHC collections to understand how Black activists worked across a century. Special focus will be paid to dual economies, Black men's service in WWII, and legal action in the Civil Rights Movement.

This program is part of our Primary Source of the Month student webinar series. All programs are held from 10:00am to 10:45am.