Student Webinar: Abraham Lincoln, African Americans and the Emancipation Proclamation

Join the VMHC Education team for our upcoming webinar “Abraham Lincoln, African Americans, and the Emancipation Proclamation.” (Recommended for Upper Elementary Students & Above)

Abraham Lincoln is often called The Great Emancipator; however, enslaved people were responsible for seizing their own freedom. During this program students will explore primary sources related to self-emancipation at Fort Monroe and the resulting Confiscation Acts. Students will also analyze the Emancipation Proclamation and explore the impact it had on both enslaved and free African Americans.

This program is part of our Primary Source of the Month student webinar series. All programs are held from 10:00am to 10:45am.