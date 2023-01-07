Aimed at early-middle elementary learners, our educator-led Stories at the Museum program will feature a read-aloud storytime in one of our related museum galleries, paired with a craft activity! Your Stories at the Museum ticket includes admission (please purchase a ticket for each member of your party), so feel free to stay afterward and enjoy the exhibits on display. See below for our schedule of stories and crafts:
January 7th – Learning about New Year Traditions
• Reading: Dumpling Soup
• Make: fabric dumplings
FAQs:
Do I need to register for this event?
Yes – this event is included with museum admission, but registration is required.
Do I have to arrive at 10:30?
Yes - This guided program begins at 10:30. It is not a drop-in program.
Where should we meet you?
We will meet by the guest services desk in our Commonwealth Hall, on the ground level.