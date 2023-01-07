Stories at the Museum

Virginia Museum of History & Culture 428 North Boulevard , City of Richmond, Virginia 23220

Aimed at early-middle elementary learners, our educator-led Stories at the Museum program will feature a read-aloud storytime in one of our related museum galleries, paired with a craft activity! Your Stories at the Museum ticket includes admission (please purchase a ticket for each member of your party), so feel free to stay afterward and enjoy the exhibits on display. See below for our schedule of stories and crafts:

January 7th – Learning about New Year Traditions

• Reading: Dumpling Soup

• Make: fabric dumplings

FAQs:

Do I need to register for this event?

Yes – this event is included with museum admission, but registration is required.

Do I have to arrive at 10:30?

Yes - This guided program begins at 10:30. It is not a drop-in program.

Where should we meet you?

We will meet by the guest services desk in our Commonwealth Hall, on the ground level.

Info

History
8043401800
