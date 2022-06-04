Stories at the Museum: Clara Barton

Aimed at early elementary learners, our educator-led Stories at the Museum program will feature a read-aloud storytime in one of our related museum galleries, paired with a craft activity! Your Stories at the Museum ticket includes admission (please purchase a ticket for each member of your party), so feel free to stay afterward and enjoy the exhibits on display. See below for our schedule of stories and crafts:

June 4th – Nurses as Community Helpers

• Read: Clara Barton, and Make: Red Cross Pin Necklace