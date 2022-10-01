Storied Strings Lager Release Party

Starr Hill Brewery and the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts have partnered to brew a special beer in celebration of the exhibition Storied Strings: The Guitar in American Art, on view at VMFA October 8, 2022–March 19, 2023. Join us for an evening of music and be the first to try Storied Strings Lager, a harmonious fusion of Starr Hill’s and VMFA’s passions for art and music.

Storied Strings Lager is a light-bodied beer prominently featuring German malts, which provide its pale amber color and notes of biscuit and toffee on the palate. This subtle malt sweetness is balanced by German Hallertau hops and a crisp, clean finish. It is perfect for a concert or backyard jam.