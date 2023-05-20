Hope House Foundation hosts the Stockley Gardens Spring Arts Festival on May 20 and 21. This free two-day community event features 115+ artists, musicians and food vendors. The Stockley Gardens Spring Arts Festival, presented by TowneBank, takes place in Stockley Gardens Park at the corner of Stockley Gardens and Olney Road in Norfolk on May 20 and 21.

Festival hours are 10 am to 5 pm on Saturday and noon to 5 pm on Sunday. Stockley Gardens Arts Festival has been named as one of the top two outdoor art festivals in Eastern Virginia by Virginia Living Magazine readers for six years.

Artists present works in various media including painting, glass, sculpture, photography, and jewelry.

Everyone is welcome to the free Art Party sponsored by Smartmouth Brewery on Saturday from 5 to 7 pm. This fun event recognizes artists’ awards and features the band Suburban Key Party with a cash bar.

Entertainment Schedule

Saturday, May 20

11:00 AM Allegra DuChaine/ Acoustic Folk Rock

12:15 PM Jordan Cooper/Jam, Funk, Bluegrass

1:30 PM MaryAnn and Cole/Delta Blues

2:30 PM Karl Werne/Acoustic Singer/Songwriter

3:30 PM The Overnite Lows/Soulful Americana

5:00 PM Suburban Key Party/Alternative Rock

Sunday, May 21

12:00 PM Jasper and Dakota Smith/ Americana Singer-Songwriters

1:00 PM Ruth Wyand/Americana, Folk, Blues, Jazz

2:15 PM Ron Fetner/Americana

3:30 PM Tret Fure/Acoustic Singer/Songwriter

There are also activities for children throughout the weekend with clowns, musicians, hula hooping and art activities.

Stockley Gardens Spring Arts Festival presented by TowneBank is also sponsored by Capital Group, Miller Oil, Southern Auto Group, Mancon, The City of Norfolk, The Port of Virginia, Ghent Business Association, Dominion Energy, Paycom, Leaf Filter, and Holistic Family Practice . Media Sponsors include VEER Magazine, Coastal Virginia Magazine, The Tide 92.3 FM and WHRO.

Proceeds from the Stockley Gardens Arts Festivals support the programs of Hope House Foundation, the only organization in Virginia that provides support for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities exclusively in their own homes. The spring and fall festivals, the largest fundraiser for the organization, generate $80,000 that is used to provide necessities for the people who receive services such as assistance with food, medical expenses, dental care, clothing and housing. For more information, visit StockleyGardens.com or call (757) 625-6161.