Hope House Foundation Hosts the Stockley Gardens Spring Arts Festival

Presented by TowneBank on May 21 & 22

Hope House Foundation hosts the Stockley Gardens Spring Arts Festival, a free two-day community event featuring 115+ artists, musicians and food vendors. The Stockley Gardens Spring Arts Festival, presented by TowneBank, takes place in Stockley Gardens Park at the corner of Stockley Gardens and Olney Road in Norfolk on May 21 and 22.

Festival hours are 10 am to 5 pm on Saturday and noon to 5 pm on Sunday. Stockley Gardens Arts Festival has been named as one of the top two outdoor art festivals in Eastern Virginia by Virginia Living Magazine readers for six years.

Artists present works in various media including painting, glass, sculpture, photography, and jewelry.

Everyone is welcome to the free Art Party sponsored by Smartmouth Brewery on Saturday from 5 to 7 pm. This fun event recognizes artists’ awards and features the band the Jailtones with a cash bar.

Entertainment Schedule

Saturday, May 21

11:00 a.m. Liz & Brydge/ Jazz

12:15 p.m. Red Stapler Duo/Modern Variety

2:00 p.m. Michael Lille/Singer-Songwriter

3:30 p.m. Cody Christian/Americana-Country

5:00 p.m. Jailtones/Rockabilly

Sunday, May 22

12:00 p.m. Jimmy Masters & Eddie Williams/Jazz

1:00p.m. Jim Bulleit/Americana Folk & Rock

2:00 p.m. Saint Juliens Creek Revival/Bluegrass & Americana

3:30 p.m. The Storyweavers/ Americana Folk

There are also activities for children throughout the weekend with clowns, musicians, hula hooping and art activities.

Stockley Gardens Spring Arts Festival presented by TowneBank is also sponsored by Capital Group, Miller Oil, Southern Auto Group, Mancon, Ghent Business Association, The City of Norfolk and The Port of Virginia. Media Sponsors include VEER Magazine, Coastal Virginia Magazine and WHRO.

Proceeds from the Stockley Gardens Arts Festivals support the programs of Hope House Foundation, the only organization in Virginia that provides support for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities exclusively in their own homes. The spring and fall festivals, the largest fundraiser for the organization, generate $80,000 that is used to provide support for the people who receive services such as assistance with food, medical expenses, dental care, clothing and housing. For more information, visit StockleyGardens.com or call (757) 625-6161.