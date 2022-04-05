Steel Storm: Okinawa 1945

The Battle of Okinawa started on April 1, 1945, and lasted for three months. It was the largest and bloodiest sea-air-land engagement in history, and a full dress rehearsal for the invasion of the Japanese Home Islands. Join historian Chris Kolakowski, Director of the Wisconsin Veterans Museum, as he examines the battle, its context, and its aftermath.

Although free, register early for this ONLINE ONLY event: vawarmemorial.org/events

Short link: https://bit.ly/3i6bssu

Registration: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_fAZtztDNRAOVD3vgmhaExw