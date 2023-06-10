On the second Saturday of every month throughout summer, turn it up at Veritas with their signature Starry Nights outdoor concert series. Relax under the stars as you listen to great music and drink your favorite Veritas wines. Bring a picnic and lawn chairs, or enjoy a buffet or coursed meal prepared by the chefs. Don’t forget your dancing shoes!
Starry Nights Concert Series
Veritas Vineyard and Winery 145 Saddleback Farm, Virginia Beach, Virginia 22920
May 30, 2023