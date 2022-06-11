Star Gazing and Laser Nights

The Virginia Living Museum offers free stargazing beginning at sunset on the second Saturday of every month. Stargazing is weather dependent. Several telescopes are set up on the grounds and staff astronomers are available to help visitors identify objects in the night sky.

Due to the close proximity, guests are required to wear masks while operating the telescope.

Looking for some Saturday night fun? Start with a planetarium program. Then experience a sensory extravaganza as laser shows provide music to both the eyes and ears every second Saturday of the month. The museum has an incredible laser system that splashes brilliant high-color LED laser light all across the entire surface of the dome. It’s the most amazing light show you’ve ever seen! Plus, there’s music to suit every taste. Different bands are featured every month.

Cost: Members $5, non-members $8 per show.