Stand and Fight: The Life of Vice Admiral Samuel Gravely, Jr.

Richmond native, Vice Admiral Samuel Gravely, Jr., spent a lifetime serving his county. In 1942, World War II interrupted his education at Virginia Union University and he began his nearly four decade long naval career. Gravely became an expert in communications and surmounted racial discrimination to become the U.S. Navy’s first Black Admiral and commander of a warship and a fleet. Join Virginia War Memorial Education Director Jim Triesler as he discusses the life and service of this American hero.

Although free, register early for this ONLINE ONLY event: vawarmemorial.org/events

Registration: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_yRRzyhv-Sr6xGpiQ3lQZmg

Short link: https://bit.ly/3FOPC6a