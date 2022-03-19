St. Patty's Day Cider Saunter

Let’s be honest…we’re not Irish….but we are ready to level-up your St. Patty’s Day. It’s time for our first, annual Cider Saunter! The best part? You won’t even have to leave the Orchard.

It’s time to dig out those walking shoes and join us on Saturday, March 19th for this ONE-DAY, exclusive event. Power walk, strut, run, or saunter your way around the Orchard and Cidery to 4 different tasting locations. By the time you’re finished, you will have sipped each of the top four ciders selected by popular vote during Cider Madness.

Now it’s time to vote for our Best in Show Cider! When the hunger kicks in, grab a bite from Raclette on the Run and then it’s on to your next glass.

What's Included

Tickets include 1 glass each of the top-four performing ciders from Cider Madness, Round 1 (selections to be announced). Tasting stations will be located throughout the Orchard and Cidery. Also included is a bowl of savory, Irish Stew or Irish Grilled Cheese by Raclette on the Run!

Premium tickets also include a short Cidery tour and an additional, exclusive tasting lead by one of our Cider Experts!

Tickets can be purchased in advance on our website and a limited amount will be available for purchase the day-of.

Standard Tickets - $35

- 1 glass of 4 pre-selected ciders (4 glasses total)

- Choice of Irish Stew or Grilled Cheese by Raclette on the Run

Premium Ticket - $65

- 1 glass of 4 pre-selected ciders (4 glasses total)

- Choice of Irish Stew or Grilled Cheese by Raclette on the Run

- Cidery tour and reserve cider tasting with in-house Cider Expert

Please drink responsibly!