St. Stephens Stawberry Festival

More than 100 crafters and vendors are expected again this year at the St. Stephen’s Strawberry Festival in Heathsville. The free, one-day festival on Saturday, May 27, 2023 from 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. is a Northern Neck tradition for the Memorial Day weekend and is consistently rated one of the area’s best festivals.

The spectacular line up of festivities draws 5,000 attendees and includes craft exhibitors and vendors selling handmade goods, a church plant sale with hundreds of native plants at low prices, a bake sale, live music on the bandstand, kid’s activities, face painting, a raffle and bargains galore at the St. Stephens Thrift Shop. Each year church volunteers bake 1,200 homemade strawberry shortcakes and sell 1,000 quarts of fresh, local strawberries. Strawberries aren’t the only thing on the menu. There will be food trucks as well as homemade sweets from the popular church bake sale. The festival is held rain or shine on the grounds of historic St. Stephen's Episcopal Church located at 6807 Northumberland Highway (Route 360) in the center of Heathsville, VA. Parking and admission are free. More information is on the church’s website at StStephensHeathsville.org. (https://ststephensheathsville.org/strawberry-festival)