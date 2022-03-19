St Patrick's Day Celebration

Continue the St. Patrick's Day festivities with Beer Hound Brewery! We will be tapping our new Irish Lager, Declán, named after an Irish Wolfhound.
Dave, the master bagpiper, will kick off the festivities with his band, X Band.
to
Beer Hound Brewery 201 Waters Place #102, Town of Culpeper, Virginia 22701
Feb 18, 2022Feb 20, 2022
Feb 18, 2022Feb 21, 2022
