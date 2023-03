The Virginia Center for the Creative Arts (VCCA) will host volunteers for a Saturday morning of light yard work and gardening to help keep the grounds of Mt. San Angelo, home to our world-renowned artist residency program, looking beautiful. Artists in residence often pause their studio work to join in volunteer activities. We’ll provide water, coffee, a light lunch, a gorgeous view, and good company!

To participate, interested volunteers should sign up by Tuesday, March 28.