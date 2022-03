This event features a variety of vintage antiques, recycled, restored and repurposed items. Find furniture, decor, toys, collectibles, records, glassware, dishes, clothing and more! A few crafters will also be on site. Enjoy a variety of food options and live music.

Ticketed event. Early bird admission is $10 and begins at 8 am. Regular admission is $5 and begins at 10 am. Visit www.genuinesmithfieldva.com or on facebook at VisitSmithfieldVA.