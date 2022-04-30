Spring Seafood Saturday at DuCard Vineyards

Oh yeah! Our spring Seafood Saturday at DuCard Vineyards is back! Nomini Bay Oyster Ranch will be providing the freshest and most delicious oysters from the Northern Neck: raw, steamed, grilled, and grilled with toppings. They will also be offering steamed shrimp! There will also be non-seafood offerings. Throw in the music of South Canal Street and add the beautiful mountain and vineyard views, and you have a day made in heaven! So grab a bottle of wine, some fine oysters, find a seat, and enjoy a great afternoon at DuCard. Admission tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the gate (includes logo wine glass to take home; food and wine not included). Purchase tickets here: https://ducardvineyards.com/event/seafood-saturday-oysters-with-music-by-south-canal-street/

