Oh yeah! Our spring Seafood Saturday at DuCard Vineyards is back! Nomini Bay Oyster Ranch will be providing the freshest and most delicious oysters from the Northern Neck: raw, steamed, grilled, and grilled with toppings. They will also be offering steamed shrimp! There will also be non-seafood offerings. Throw in the music of South Canal Street and add the beautiful mountain and vineyard views, and you have a day made in heaven! So grab a bottle of wine, some fine oysters, find a seat, and enjoy a great afternoon at DuCard. Admission tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the gate (includes logo wine glass to take home; food and wine not included). Purchase tickets here: https://ducardvineyards.com/event/seafood-saturday-oysters-with-music-by-south-canal-street/