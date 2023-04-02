Spring Open Studios

Seven artists who are currently in residence at the Virginia Center for the Creative Arts will open their VCCA studios to the public on Sunday, April 2, 2023. Drop by between 4 and 6 p.m. to explore VCCA's artist community at Mt. San Angelo and to visit with writers, visual artists, and composers who have come to VCCA to pursue their creative work in a supportive and inspiring environment.
PARTICIPATING ARTISTS
James Budinich, composer
Jamie Cat Callan, visual artist
Judith Cooper, writer
Deborah Derrickson Kossmann, writer
Marina Lopez, composer
Victor Marquez-Barrios, composer
Julie Shapiro, visual artist
Visitors are also welcome to take a self-guided tour of the grounds and VCCA’s outdoor art collection during Open Studio hours. Light refreshments will be served.