Spring Open Studios

Seven artists who are currently in residence at the Virginia Center for the Creative Arts will open their VCCA studios to the public on Sunday, April 2, 2023. Drop by between 4 and 6 p.m. to explore VCCA's artist community at Mt. San Angelo and to visit with writers, visual artists, and composers who have come to VCCA to pursue their creative work in a supportive and inspiring environment.

PARTICIPATING ARTISTS

James Budinich, composer

Jamie Cat Callan, visual artist

Judith Cooper, writer

Deborah Derrickson Kossmann, writer

Marina Lopez, composer

Victor Marquez-Barrios, composer

Julie Shapiro, visual artist

Visitors are also welcome to take a self-guided tour of the grounds and VCCA’s outdoor art collection during Open Studio hours. Light refreshments will be served.