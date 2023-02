Breakthrough Worship Center is hosting their 6th Annual Spring Market and we are all very excited. Vendors will be outside and inside so be sure to check out all of their one-of-a-kind gifts and popular brands and even grab some lunch!

PLUS...if you can, please help us collect non-perishable food items, food gift cards and cash for Breakthrough's on-site food pantry which helps several local residents make it through these tough times.