Homeschool Days at the Frontier Culture Museum are specifically designed with homeschool families in mind. Ticket prices are $3 for students and $5 for adults. During these two days, we will be doing various hands-on activities and giving timed lessons in our 19th-century school house.

Join us 9-5 March 30th and 31st for these fun-filled days!

Purchase your tickets online or at the door.