Celebrate the start of gardening season with the American Horticultural Society’s annual Spring Garden Market at River Farm. This much-anticipated outdoor event, one of River Farm’s largest and most popular fundraisers, brings together plant, seed and garden accessory retailers, nature-focused artists and authors, gardening experts, food vendors, and fun activities for the whole family to enjoy. This year, the 2023 Spring Garden Market will take place April 14 – 15, 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., and will be celebrating 50 AHS’s 50 years on the beautiful 25-acre historic property along the Potomac.

AHS is currently registering vendors, sponsors, and volunteers to participate in this annual event. For registration forms and details, visit www.ahsgardening.org or email plantsale@ahsgardening.org.

Tickets to attend Spring Garden Market will be available to purchase online at the beginning of March at www.ahsgardening.org. Entry fee is $5 per person walk-up or $20 per car or per family. Restrictions and exceptions apply.

2023 marks the 50th anniversary of River Farm becoming the headquarters for the AHS, a showcase for the organization’s mission and vision. Once part of George Washington's holdings, the picturesque riverfront property includes an artful blend of naturalistic and formal garden areas and an early 20th-century mansion featuring rotating art exhibits for public viewing. River Farm is available for weddings, corporate retreats, and other events.

River Farm is located at 7931 E. Boulevard Dr., Alexandria, Virginia 22308. Current hours are Monday through Friday, 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. and Saturdays, 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. Free entry and parking (excluding special events). For more information, call (703) 768-5700 ext. 114 or visit www.ahsgardening.org.