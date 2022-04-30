Spring Forward Foster, Adoptive and Kinship Family Fun Day!

An event for foster, adoptive and kinship families and professionals! Hosted by Formed Families Forward.

Join Formed Families Forward on April 30 for the 2022 Foster, Adoptive and Kinship Family Fun Day and Regional Conference! The theme is boosting resiliency and family engagement. This year, Spring Forward will be held IN PERSON at the Science and Technology Campus of George Mason University in Manassas, which brings wonderful new activity opportunities to our children and youth.

While parents, caregivers and professionals are enjoying sessions presented by experts in education and support of foster, adoptive and kinship families, children age 4 and older will have a blast at GMU’s outdoor experiential learning program “The EDGE.”

Register at eventbrite.com/e/spring-forward-foster-adoptive-kinship-family-fun-day-tickets-266938509267.