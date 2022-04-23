Spring Fling

Scottish Rite Masonic Center 65 Saunders Rd , Virginia 23601

The Tidewater Demolay is excited to host their Annual fundraising Spring Fling, formerly called the Summer Sizzer. Come by for a burger or hot dog and some fries for lunch while you visit with our wonderful local vendors. Vendors will be outside unless the weather is bad - then you can find us inside. Check out one-of-a-kind gifts and popular brands. Be sure to get your $1 raffle tickets to win some great prizes!

Crafts, Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
7578261862
