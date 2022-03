Spring has long served as a symbol of renewal and hope. Being outside at Gunston Hall made George Mason happy, and we think it will make you happy, too. Come celebrate the season with us at Gunston Hall.

From toddlers to seniors, everyone will enjoy the crafts, garden activities, kite-flying, and food. Don’t miss the plant sale!

Guests are welcome to bring their own kites or to purchase one in the Gunston Hall museum shop.