Tephra ICA is pleased to offer free take-home activity kits filled with fun supplies to create spring-themed art projects. Each bag contains instructions and the necessary materials for several hands-on art activities to complete at home. Simply stop by the gallery on March 26 between 12-3pm to pick up your bag and prepare for fun with the whole family. This event is free and sponsored by Reston Community Center.

Limited to one bag per individual, while supplies last.