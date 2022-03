Discover your inner archaeologist and architect! Join us for a week long camp, April 11-15, to learn about archaeology and architecture, do some digging, solve some puzzles, draw, and discover building styles. Each day spend 2 hours with us learning different techniques and enjoying some hands on fun.

$12 Per child, per day

Having trouble registering? Please call 703.549.2997 or email carlyle@nvrpa.org