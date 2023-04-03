SPRING BREAK CAMP 2023: SEASONS OF CARLYLE HOUSE

Carlyle House Historic Park 121 N. Fairfax Street, Virginia 22314

April 3rd-7th From 9:30am- 11:30am campers will explore the Seasons of Carlyle House! Participants will spend time learning about Spring, Summer, Fall, and Winter and what is going on in nature during those seasons. Then campers will learn what colonial kids and families would be doing that season, such as crafts, games, and more.

Campers must be registered for each day individually. Once your camper is registered, you will receive an email with a form packet to fill out that must be completed before the start of camp.

Having trouble registering? Please call 703-549-2997 or email carlyle@nvrpa.org

